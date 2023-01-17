Look: Football World Reacts To Bizarre Jim Harbaugh Video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh recently took a visit to trip to Bellevue High School in Washington.

During his visit to the high school that bears the same logo and mascot as his Michigan program, Harbaugh stopped for a quick workout in the school's gym.

The Wolverines head coach did an intense workout in his button-down shirt and pants.

Take a look at the video here:

"Someone else popped by for a quick workout and to talk about our student athletes.. #WolverineWay #Thestandard #Goblue," the Bellevue football program wrote on Twitter.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"Working out on a recruiting visit in a tucked in button up. All is once again right in the world," one fan wrote.

"When the corporate job app asks if I am okay with lifting moderate weights throughout the day, "another joked.

"In order to attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, you have to get a quick workout in on the road," another added.

This recruiting visit comes amidst rumors that Harbaugh could be heading to the NFL in 2023. But from the look of things, it appears the longtime Michigan head coach will be staying put in Ann Arbor.