Look: Football World Reacts To Blake Corum's Announcement

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs during the first quarter of the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that Michigan star running back Blake Corum filed a report about his missing car.

According to The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Corum filed a police report for a missing 2017 Camaro. The car was allegedly stolen from the parking garage outside his Ann Arbor home.

Corum revealed the car was a gift from his parents after he graduated high school. He went on to send blessings to whoever stole the car - even though they stole his car.

"Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school," Corum wrote. "God bless whoever stole it."

Fans were impressed with his reaction to the missing vehicle.

"He blesses the man who stole his car. Says so much about this man and his character,"one fan said.

Others are hoping he gets the car back soon.

"Very sorry to hear this. With paint like that (awesome by the way) hopefully it’ll be quickly recovered!" a fan said.

"So disappointing. Hoping it finds its way safely back to you, Blake," added another.

Hopefully the car is found quickly and return to Corum without damage.