Look: Football World Reacts To Bryce Young Parents News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The entire college football world is on edge as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left Saturday's game with an apparent shoulder injury.

Bryce remained in the medical tent for some time before eventually heading for the locker room. He appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the second quarter, when he fell to the ground following a run. Young was clearly in pain when he attempted to throw the ball later in the drive.

According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, Young's parents are heading down to the field to check on their son.

Fans and media members reacted to the worrisome report on social media.

"Oh no," said Cecilia Reeves.

"Sad," commented Dylan Sanders.

"Ahhh damn."

"Bad week for former and current Bama QBs," another user pointed out.

"Yikes," another tweeted.

There's been no further update on Bryce Young's status to this point, but some are fearing a torn rotator cuff/separated shoulder.