Look: Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud's Announcement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The announcement from Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that NFL fans have been waiting for and Buckeyes fans have been dreading has finally dropped.

On Monday, Stroud announced that he is foregoing his senior year of college and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. He is widely expected to be a top two quarterback off the board with a chance of being drafted in the first two or three picks.

"This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I've ever had to make. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I've made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality. With that said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft," Stroud wrote said in a statement.

Stroud's now-former teammates are wishing him well while Buckeyes fans are lamenting his departure. NFL fans are already debating where he will likely wind up on Draft Day:

C.J. Stroud was a two-year starter at Ohio State, during which he completed 69.3-percent of his passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. He ranks behind only J.T. Barrett all-time in yards and touchdowns while his single-season marks are only behind the late-great Dwayne Haskins.

Stroud was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, finishing fourth in the voting in 2021 and third in the voting in 2022.

He's now in line to be the third straight Buckeyes quarterback to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, joining Haskins and Justin Fields.

