Look: Football World Reacts To 'Concern' With Bryce Young

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama speaks at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Winners press conference at the at Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Bryce Young is widely seen as a top two quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class, with many appearing confident that he will be the first quarterback or even first player off the board. But it appears that some teams are starting to express concerns about him.

Specifically, teams are concerned about his size and whether it will be a liability in the NFL. According to Jeff Phowe of The Athletic via Dov Kleiman, Young is trying to bulk up to around 210 pounds, but currently sits at around 194 pounds.

Young is listed at 6-feet tall, but is widely believed to be only 5-foot-10, which would be tied with Kyler Murray for the shortest quarterback in the league. Of course, Murray has found ways to thrive in the NFL in spite of his size - as have many other quarterbacks.

NFL fans don't believe for a moment that he's 6-feet tall but some believe that he has the skills to thrive at the NFL regardless:

Plenty of NFL players have thrived with smaller frames than average, but plenty more have struggled mightily - largely due to a propensity for picking up injuries.

Kyler Murray himself has now missed a ton of games over the past two seasons as opposing teams have managed to hit him more frequently. Other slender quarterbacks like Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa similarly get injured frequently.

That's not to say that Bryce Young is more at risk for injury than other QBs in the draft, but it's certainly something that teams should account for.

Will Young be the top pick in the draft?