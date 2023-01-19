Look: Football World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Outfit

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was rocking a hilarious outfit before Wednesday's practice session.

Prescott was rocking an old-school Troy Aikman hat that he used to wear back when he played for the team.

Here's a look at it:

He's hoping that will bring the Cowboys good luck as they try and make their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 this coming Sunday.

Cowboys fans loved seeing Prescott in this hat when the picture surfaced on Twitter.

"Cowboys by 50," another fan tweeted.

The Cowboys are coming off a 31-14 blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was a game that was effectively over after the Cowboys went up 24-0.

We'll see if they can have similar success against the 49ers, who have won 11 in a row coming into this game.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.