Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Chain On "College GameDay"
Deion Sanders showed up to the set of "College GameDay" shining this morning.
Coach Prime made sure to make a statement with ESPN's first visit to Jackson State, rocking a pair of chains that caught the eyes of viewers; especially his diamond-encrusted pendant of the Tigers' stadium:
The football world was loving Prime's drip on social media.
"I can't even hate that s--- DIFFERENT," one user said.
"Y’all HC could never rock y’all stadium [chain]," a fan replied.
"There is no one like Coach Prime!" another tweeted.
"[Quintin Jones] da Jewler ... glad I got my wedding ring early," another user laughed.
[Quintin Jones] delivered some heat with Deion Sanders' chain SHEESH!!"
"That man DIFFERENT! Let’s go J-state."
Jackson State and Southern kicked off at 2 PM ET in one of the more storied rivalries in HBCU football.