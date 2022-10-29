Skip to main content
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Chain On "College GameDay"

Deion Sanders coaching for Jackson State.

Deion Sanders showed up to the set of "College GameDay" shining this morning.

Coach Prime made sure to make a statement with ESPN's first visit to Jackson State, rocking a pair of chains that caught the eyes of viewers; especially his diamond-encrusted pendant of the Tigers' stadium:

The football world was loving Prime's drip on social media.

"I can't even hate that s--- DIFFERENT," one user said.

"Y’all HC could never rock y’all stadium [chain]," a fan replied.

"There is no one like Coach Prime!" another tweeted.

"[Quintin Jones] da Jewler ... glad I got my wedding ring early," another user laughed.

[Quintin Jones] delivered some heat with Deion Sanders' chain SHEESH!!"

"That man DIFFERENT! Let’s go J-state."

Jackson State and Southern kicked off at 2 PM ET in one of the more storied rivalries in HBCU football. 