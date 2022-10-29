Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Chain On "College GameDay"

Deion Sanders showed up to the set of "College GameDay" shining this morning.

Coach Prime made sure to make a statement with ESPN's first visit to Jackson State, rocking a pair of chains that caught the eyes of viewers; especially his diamond-encrusted pendant of the Tigers' stadium:

The football world was loving Prime's drip on social media.

"I can't even hate that s--- DIFFERENT," one user said.

"Y’all HC could never rock y’all stadium [chain]," a fan replied.

"There is no one like Coach Prime!" another tweeted.

"[Quintin Jones] da Jewler ... glad I got my wedding ring early," another user laughed.

[Quintin Jones] delivered some heat with Deion Sanders' chain SHEESH!!"

"That man DIFFERENT! Let’s go J-state."

Jackson State and Southern kicked off at 2 PM ET in one of the more storied rivalries in HBCU football.