Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Trailer

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has never been afraid to get out in front of the cameras and microphones and it appeared he had them around a lot this past year.

On Thursday, Amazon unveiled its first trailer for Coach Prime, a docuseries chronicling Sanders' time as head coach at Jackson State. Per Front Office Sports, the series is slated to premiere on December 29.

The trailer features interviews with Sanders, his assistants and his student-athletes as they go through the rigors of training for college football. It also shows Sanders' efforts to help his players thrive in the classroom.

Fans appear to be mixed on whether they want to tune in for this though. Some have pointed out that other outlets have already done a Deion Sanders docuseries while others think it'll make for good viewing:

In three seasons as head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders went 27-5 with two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and back-to-back trips to the Celebration Bowl.

Sanders was equally impactful on the recruiting trail, poaching top talents from some SEC powerhouses and famously nabbing No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter last year.

For his incredible work in Jackson State, Sanders was named head coach at Colorado - becoming one of the only coaches in history to go directly from coaching an HBCU to a Power Five program with no other college coaching experience.

Will you be tuning in to Coach Prime this year?