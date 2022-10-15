Look: Football World Reacts To Dolphins Cheerleader's Viral Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins received some great news on Saturday morning as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed concussion protocol.

He won't make the start this weekend, but will return for next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua isn't the only member of the Dolphins making headlines this weekend, though.

Jared, a cheerleader for the Dolphins, has gone viral several different times this season - as evidenced by her meteoric rise on social media.

She started off the season with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram, but has ballooned to over 35,000 just six weeks later.

A video she posted this week went viral.

Fans loved the photo.

"I think I’m in love w U ……" a Dolphins cheerleader said.

"go fins," said another fan.

"Beautiful," said a third.

Jared and the rest of the Dolphins cheerleading squad will be rooting the team on against Minnesota this weekend.