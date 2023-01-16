Look: Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Announcement

The Ed Reed era at Bethune Cookman isn't getting off to an ideal start.

On Sunday, the Hall of Famer hopped on IG live irate with the university for leaving trash all over the facility and claiming that the school didn't even clean his office when he arrived.

I'm walking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave. I'm not even under contract yet! Theses [expletives] didn't even clean my office when I got here! ... All this s--- here was trash in front of me! Who you think got this s--- cleared out?!

The football world reacted to Reed's Instagram rant across social media.

"If Ed Reed is anything, he is consistent," a fan commented.

"Check ain't clear yet I'm not helping y'all with s---," a user laughed.

"Ed Reed has since apologized but his words will live on," tweeted Clarence Hill Jr.

"See Deion tried to give it you simple minded [expletives] respectfully … naw now you gon get uncut Ed reed who don't give af …you might listen then," another replied.

"People really don't know what it's like to deal with HBCU's lol I love and wouldn't change going to one but man it be bulls--- at every turn, prime example," another user said.

Suboptimal.