Look: Football World Reacts To Epic 'Mom's Night' Video

Earlier this month, Washington Community High School in Illinois held a "Mom's Night" for its football team.

The mothers were allowed to suit up and tackle their sons during practice. Of course, everyone involved wore proper equipment.

Thankfully, footage of "Mom's Night" surfaced on social media. It's some of the best content you'll see this week.

No one should really be surprised that sports fans love this idea.

"This is awesome and seems like a terrible idea," Kyle Tucker of The Athletic said.

"My own mother would of eliminated me from this earth," one person jokingly said.

"Pretty certain this is my favorite thing I have seen in a long time," another person wrote.

The team's annual "Mom's Night" practice is apparently designed to get football players' mothers "more acquainted with the game."

Are you a fan of this idea?