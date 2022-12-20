Look: Football World Reacts To Ex-Colorado Recruits Story

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, the Colorado Buffaloes football program has been one of the busiest in the country.

The Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders as the team's new head coach after the 2022 season came to a close. Sanders has been busy building his own recruiting class, leaving those who already committed to Colorado out in the cold.

Several recruits spoke with the Athletic for a story about Deion's short tenure with the Buffaloes thus far. It's clear a few of them are not happy with how things played out.

"This was our future they were messing with," one of the recruits said.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the report.

"You're correct in that it happens with every change. However, how he let the recruits go was handled poorly and lacked integrity & respect in my opinion," one fan said.

Others think this is only a story because Deion Sanders is the team's head coach.

"This is common with coaching changes. It’s because it’s Deion this is getting national news," a fan said.

