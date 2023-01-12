Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title.

It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging.

Unfortunately, not everyone wants to be part of the program moving forward. According to a report from On3 Sports, Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary is leaving the program.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"Florida was a finalist the first time around. The portal closes on Monday," one fan said.

"The Db coach who recruited him is at Miami," added another.

Fans from Georgia are wishing him well - except if he plays the Bulldogs.

"Good luck. thanks for all your hard work! Go be great! Except if you play them dawgs," the fan said.

A new program will get the No. 27 overall recruit from the 2022 class and one of the best corners coming out of high school.