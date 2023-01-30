Look: Football World Reacts To Hendon Hooker's Announcement

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker's recovery from a torn ACL is going swimmingly.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the former Tennessee quarterback is off crutches and he should be running again by the end of March. He's also expected to be ready for training camp in July.

Hooker also wants everyone to know that he's the best player in this year's NFL Draft.

Hooker tore his ACL on Nov. 19 against South Carolina, a game that Tennessee lost 63-38. It ended his outstanding 2022 campaign as he was a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy before he went down.

He finished the season with 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

The NFL community is fired up to see this quarterback back healthy.

"Please put me on record as wanting him. He'd be a good long-term insurance policy," another tweet read.

It'll be curious to see who drafts him when the NFL Draft takes place in late April.