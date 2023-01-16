Look: Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After another round of heavy flirtation with the NFL, Jim Harbaugh is once again heading back to Michigan.

Per UM president Santa Ono:

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. Go Blue!

The football world reacted to Harbaugh's return on social media.

"Jim Harbaugh returns to enthusiastically coach Michigan," shared Mike Garafolo.

"Yes sir!!! On a mission! Best Coach in the Country!" said Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore.

"Why are Michigan people so excited at statements like this when all Harbaugh does is interviews and flirts for other jobs (and then doesn't get them)," a user asked. "That's like thanking your girlfriend for choosing you after getting turned down by more handsome & rich dudes."

"Just In: Jim Harbaugh AGAIN failed to secure an NFL offer," tweeted a Michigan State fan.

"Run it back," commented WJMN sports director Jake Durant.

Relief in Ann Arbor.