Look: Football World Reacts To Jim McElwain's Decision

Central Michigan's Jim McElwain is meeting fans on their own turf following a 4-8 season that saw the Chippewas miss out on a bowl game.

Hopping on the message boards, coach Mac dropped a note for all of CMU's fans. Saying 2022 was "unacceptable."

This is Head Coach Jim McElwain and I wanted to post on here to communicate with our fans and alumni that this past season was unacceptable. There's not a single person on this staff, or in this locker room, that is anywhere near happy with our on the field production. I'm here to let you know, we won't accept failure on the field or in the classroom. This upcoming season, there will be significant improvement, and that's a promise. ... Fire Up Chips!

The football world reacted to McElwain's post on social media.

"That... seems real. Wild. I'm from a place where the former coach couldn't download a jar of peanut butter, let alone use a message board," a fan said.

"Coming for that ass," another tweeted at Notre Dame.

"Is this real?" asked Brice Marich.

"This is something I could get used to."

He called his shot.