Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb.

He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.

"I was the villain that night, in the eyes of the media, especially the woke journalists of some of the papers around the country," he said. "I say, ‘Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’ He laughs. He’s a good old politician, we’ll see what he does."

The new comment had Webb trending, which brought fans to her Instagram account. Her last post showed her celebrating 33 years on the planet.

"33 and thriving ✨ (not my bday but I’m 33 and needed a good caption)," she said.

"It’s nice to see moms representing over here," one fan said.

"You look great. Age is just a number," said another.

The Webb-Musburger controversy will live in infamy in the college football world.