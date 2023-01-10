Look: Football World Reacts To LaDainian Tomlinson's Appearance

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Former TCU Horned Frogs LaDainian Tomlinson looks on before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson is in the house for tonight's National Championship game.

The former running back superstar is at SoFi Stadium to cheer on his alma mater as it faces off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Tomlinson is rocking a Horned-Frogs purple jacket and a cowboy hat.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this National Championship appearance from the Horned Frogs legend.

"TCU by a million," one fan wrote.

"LaDainian Tomlinson wins best dressed," another added.

"He looks like he's about to do a rendition of Old Town Road," another said.

Before his incredible NFL career, LT suited up for four years with the Horned Frogs. Through that time, he logged 5,387 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns. He's widely considered one of the best players in program history.

The Horned Frogs will look to channel some of Tomlinson's greatness in tonight's title game.