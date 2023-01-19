Look: Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Announcement

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Egg Bowl rivalry never seems to stop for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Despite losing to the rival Mississippi State Bulldogs a few months ago, he was right back to ribbing them this week.

On Thursday, 247Sports reported that the NCAA transfer portal window closed with no new Mississippi State players entering at the deadline. Kiffin retweeted the report and had one word for the rival Bulldogs: "Congrats."

Ole Miss fans delighted in seeing their head coach go out of his way to push the buttons of Mississippi State fans. As for Mississippi State fans, they were more than ready to clap back at the boisterous Rebels head coach.

Just about every Mississippi State fan and Kiffin hater took to Twitter to admonish the Rebels for having a head coach who costs them $9 million a year but can't win more than eight games in a year. Some of the insults are more creative than others.

Lane Kiffin is 23-13 in three seasons with the Rebels and led them to a 10-3 season in 2021, finishing No. 11 in the nation - their highest finish in over a decade.

But the Rebels fell back to earth in 2022, going 8-5 and ending the season on a four-game losing streak.

Ole Miss need to bounce back in 2023 otherwise there will be some pretty loud calls for the school to make a change.

No amount of poking your rival is going to help if it amounts to a finish like the one they just had.