Look: Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Speech

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Wisconsin Badgers runs onto the field to call a time out during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Chase Field on December 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Badgers are excited to begin their new era of football under head coach Luke Fickell.

On Thursday, the program posted a video of Fickell giving an impassioned speech to his new team as they gear up for the 2023 season.

The former Cincinnati leader emphasized the importance of "effort and attitude."

Take a look at the speech here:

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"This is a championship culture," one fan wrote.

"Ready to take a bullet for this man," another said.

"YOU control your EFFORT and your ATTITUDE...." another added.

Wisconsin announced Fickell's hire in late November. His previous success with the Cincinnati football program made him an attractive option for Power Five programs around the country.

In his first game as head coach, he led the Badgers to a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

Fickell's arrival has brought a great deal of hype to Madison. Let's see if he and the Badgers can live up to this energy in 2023.