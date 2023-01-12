Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced the school has "positive" conversations with football coach Jim Harbaugh staying as the program's coach.

"I'm pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach. Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines," Ono said.

Several reports emerged suggesting Harbaugh was ready to sign a new contract, but had disagreements with Manuel. However, Ono's comment seems to have put an end to that.

The football world took to social media to react to the latest news.

"This statement seems to jive with Harbaugh's statement last week in which he said he expects to be the coach next season. Harbaugh reportedly had an interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday," the Detroit Free Press reported.

"Can you also just be the athletic director," another fan joked as Ono seems to be more willing to bring Harbaugh back.

"Thank you Mr Ono! A voice of reason was needed!" added a third.

It certainly sounds like the Wolverines will do whatever is in their power to retain Harbaugh as the team's head coach.