Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan made a big announcement on Monday morning.

The school officially announced a unique "One More Year Fund" which is designed to retain top players. It's part of the school's NIL Collective and it promises to pay players who decide to stay.

This will hopefully help key players such as running back Blake Corum, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, and guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan.

The Wolverines are likely doing this so none of their top players hit the transfer portal. The transfer portal is a very popular way for athletes to seek out other opportunities and they don't want their home-grown talent to go elsewhere.

The college football world had some interesting reactions to this big announcement.

"With everything happening at Michigan the last few weeks, their collective literally advertising using NIL as a pay-for-play tool is a bold move indeed," one tweet read.

