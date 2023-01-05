Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday.

Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program.

Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer news.

"Smart decision. Go get opportunities dawg," one fan wrote.

"Go do great things young man! Thank you and best of everything," another added.

"I don't blame you. You definitely should have been playing more," another said.

Anthony joined the Wolverines as a three-star wide receiver recruit in the 2021 class, choosing Michigan over his hometown school, Michigan State.

In his freshman year, Anthony reeled in 12 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns — showing great promise as an up-and-coming pass catching option for the Wolverines. That being said, his production and playing time took a significant dip in Year 2. This season, he caught just seven balls for 80 yards and one touchdown.

With two seasons of remaining eligibility, Anthony is an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their wide receiver depth chart this offseason.