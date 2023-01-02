Look: Football World Reacts To Mississippi State's Special Helmet

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 05: Hhead coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mississippi State has a beautiful tribute planned for former head coach Mike Leach on Monday.

The Bulldogs are set to honor him with a pirate logo and Leach's initials on their helmets when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Here's a look at these gorgeous helmets:

This tribute comes just a few weeks after Leach passed away at the age of 61.

College football fans absolutely love it.

"Mississippi State by a million," a tweet read.

"Mississippi State might win by 50," another tweet read.

Before Leach passed away, he led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 regular season record. In three seasons at the helm, he went 19-17 overall.

The Bulldogs will try and win this one for Leach when the ReliaQuest Bowl from Raymond James Stadium kicks off at Noon ET. It'll be televised by ESPN.