Look: Football World Reacts To Mississippi State's Special Helmet
Mississippi State has a beautiful tribute planned for former head coach Mike Leach on Monday.
The Bulldogs are set to honor him with a pirate logo and Leach's initials on their helmets when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon.
Here's a look at these gorgeous helmets:
This tribute comes just a few weeks after Leach passed away at the age of 61.
College football fans absolutely love it.
"Mississippi State by a million," a tweet read.
"Mississippi State might win by 50," another tweet read.
Before Leach passed away, he led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 regular season record. In three seasons at the helm, he went 19-17 overall.
The Bulldogs will try and win this one for Leach when the ReliaQuest Bowl from Raymond James Stadium kicks off at Noon ET. It'll be televised by ESPN.