Skip to main content
127
New Articles

Look: Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Top 25 Ballot

Nick Saban at the Sugar Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The final coaches poll for the 2022 college football season came out on Tuesday.

Because of that, we get to finally see some of the individual coaches' ballots, including Nick Saban's. 

In Saban's ballot, he ranked Georgia in the top spot, followed by Alabama (who he coaches), TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee. 

Here's the complete ballot from the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach: 

Nick Saban, Alabama

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. TCU

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Tulane

11. Florida State

12. Kansas State

13. Southern California

14. Clemson

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. LSU

18. UCLA

19. Notre Dame

20. Mississippi State

21. Minnesota

22. Troy

23. Texas

24. South Carolina

25. Maryland

Naturally, the football community had some reactions to seeing Saban's ballot.

"Can't make this stuff up," another tweet read.

There's definitely a little part of Saban that's still upset that his team did not make the College Football Playoff. 

The best part about that is he'll have a chance to get his team back into it next season after the Crimson Tide finished 11-2.

The 2023 season can't come soon enough.