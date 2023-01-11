Look: Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Top 25 Ballot

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The final coaches poll for the 2022 college football season came out on Tuesday.

Because of that, we get to finally see some of the individual coaches' ballots, including Nick Saban's.

In Saban's ballot, he ranked Georgia in the top spot, followed by Alabama (who he coaches), TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee.

Here's the complete ballot from the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach:

Nick Saban, Alabama 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. TCU 4. Michigan 5. Ohio State 6. Tennessee 7. Penn State 8. Washington 9. Utah 10. Tulane 11. Florida State 12. Kansas State 13. Southern California 14. Clemson 15. Oregon State 16. Oregon 17. LSU 18. UCLA 19. Notre Dame 20. Mississippi State 21. Minnesota 22. Troy 23. Texas 24. South Carolina 25. Maryland

Naturally, the football community had some reactions to seeing Saban's ballot.

There's definitely a little part of Saban that's still upset that his team did not make the College Football Playoff.

The best part about that is he'll have a chance to get his team back into it next season after the Crimson Tide finished 11-2.

The 2023 season can't come soon enough.