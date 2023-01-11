Look: Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Top 25 Ballot
The final coaches poll for the 2022 college football season came out on Tuesday.
Because of that, we get to finally see some of the individual coaches' ballots, including Nick Saban's.
In Saban's ballot, he ranked Georgia in the top spot, followed by Alabama (who he coaches), TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
Here's the complete ballot from the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach:
Nick Saban, Alabama
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. TCU
4. Michigan
5. Ohio State
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Utah
10. Tulane
11. Florida State
12. Kansas State
13. Southern California
14. Clemson
15. Oregon State
16. Oregon
17. LSU
18. UCLA
19. Notre Dame
20. Mississippi State
21. Minnesota
22. Troy
23. Texas
24. South Carolina
25. Maryland
Naturally, the football community had some reactions to seeing Saban's ballot.
"Can't make this stuff up," another tweet read.
There's definitely a little part of Saban that's still upset that his team did not make the College Football Playoff.
The best part about that is he'll have a chance to get his team back into it next season after the Crimson Tide finished 11-2.
The 2023 season can't come soon enough.