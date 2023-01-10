Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Return

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell just short of their goal of making the College Football Playoff national title game.

However, the Buckeyes are already looking like one of the more dangerous teams for the 2023 season. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud won't be there, but plenty of big names are returning.

Running back Miyan Williams announced his plans to come back earlier this offseason. On Monday night, another key player hinted at his return for another season as well.

Do-it-all player Xavier Johnson appeared to hint that he'll be back next year.

Fans approved of the news.

"One of the best players on the team. Doesn’t get enough credit. He’s got the clutch gene," one fan said.

"X MAN BACK AGAIN!!! Let’s ride baby. I need him back in the H-back/slot receiver role. He was lethal the last few games," another fan said.

"Virtually the entire offense back should be another 11-0 showdown with Michigan looming," another added.

Johnson is a valuable player on both offense and special teams. During the 2022 season, he racked up 297 yards and three touchdowns on just 25 total touches.

He was the Buckeyes’ lead kickoff returner, gaining 269 yards on 12 returns.