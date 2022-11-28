Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Play Mistake

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans are parsing over every possible reason that they lost to Michigan over the weekend.

And on Monday morning, one user pointed to a third quarter play that he believes might've changed the game for the Buckeyes.

Per Ross Fulton: "Here is what was supposed to be a fake punt for OSU in 3Q down 24-20 on drive Stroud wanted to go for it. Likely a TD if the long snapper snaps it to Rossi like he’s supposed to. Might have changed the game. Coulda, woulda. Does change my impression of Day’s actions tho."

The football world reacted to OSU's special teams mistake on social media.

"This...oh man. Once again - how do this many mental errors happen in the biggest game of the season?" a user asked.

"The way Mirco reacted, I thought immediately something seemed off," another replied.

"Quite interesting for sure. Good spot."

"I remember watching this play live and thinking 'that didn't look right at all, Mirco was clearly taken by surprise,' but I hadn't seen the replay yet. This is a brutal mistake," a fan said.

Tough one to watch for the folks in Columbus.