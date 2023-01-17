Look: Football World Reacts To Sarah Fuller's Message

Sarah Fuller.

On Monday night, the football world watched as Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points.

Those watching the game couldn't quite believe what was happening. That included former soccer player and Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller, who had a message for Maher.

"My brother in Christ. Let’s make a field goal," she said during the game. Fans took to social media to suggest she didn't know what she was talking about.

"At the time of this tweet… he needed a field goal to make up the points…" she said.

The football world flocked to social media to react to her comment.

"Sarah Fuller never missed a PAT (2/2) in college...laughing at all the guys in the comments trying to tell her it is a PAT not a field goal....I think she knows," said one fan.

"She said what everyone else was thinking and dudes who can’t even kick a football coordinately got all the jokes," said another fan.

In the end, the Cowboys got the last laugh with a 31-14 win.