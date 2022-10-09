Look: Football World Reacts To Scott Frost 'Curse' News

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It's been nearly a month since Scott Frost was fired following Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern. But it appears that Frost may have cursed or hexed the teams that have beaten his team on his way out.

ESPN's David Hale noted today that the three teams that have beaten Nebraska this year - Northwestern, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma - have all struggled since beating the Huskers. The three teams are a combined 1-11, with Oklahoma recently suffering a historic blowout at the hands of arch-rival Texas.

Hale dubbed it "The Curse of Scott Frost" even though Frost was fired before Nebraska played Oklahoma. But the name seems to be catching on pretty quickly.

College football fans have been blown away by this revelation. Some have found it especially strange that Georgia Southern is the only one of the three to get that singular win.

Nebraska fired Scott Frost for a variety of reasons not strictly limited to the team's win-loss record (though that surely factored into it).

There were allegations that Frost was simply not fulfilling all of his duties as a head coach and being impossibly difficult even for his own staff to work with.

Could Frost have cursed the teams that beat him on his way out? Probably not in a metaphysical sense, but it wouldn't be a shock if he shot off a few swear words in their direction.

Is the Curse of Scott Frost real?