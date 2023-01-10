Look: Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett's Girlfriend

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The college football world will be on the edge of their seats tonight as a new champion - or perhaps not - is crowned.

The Georgia Bulldogs enter tonight's game as hefty favorites to defend their title as the champions of college football. However, the TCU Horned Frogs have been underestimated all season and yet here they are.

Before the game kicks off, Stetson Bennett and his girlfriend are on the minds of college football fans. As he plays in his final game, fans are commenting on his latest post of girlfriend Cameron Liss.

"Happy birthday sweetheart! This past year has been a roller coaster for both of us and I thank God that we were by each other’s side through it all. Now let’s go grab some good food and celebrate," Bennett wrote on social media.

"such a cute couple. Wayyyy to go Stetson. So proud of you and the Dawgs," said one fan.

"this makes me smile," added another.

"Unbelievably game and happy birthday to your sweetheart Go Dawgs," said another after Georgia's win over Ohio State.

Can Bennett win another national title?