Look: Football World Reacts To TCU Upsetting Michigan

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Chris Coduto/Getty Images

It's over.

TCU, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday evening.

The Horned Frogs were unranked in the preseason. They are now heading to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

TCU will face either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State.

The game ended with a controversial "no call" on an apparent targeting hit.

Should this have been called?

TCU, in somewhat of a controversial finish, advances to the College Football Playoff national title game, where they will take on either Georgia or Ohio State.