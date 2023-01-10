Look: Football World Reacts To TCU's Embarrassing Performance

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It was an incredible season for the TCU Horned Frogs, but it certainly seems like it'll be ending on a sour note.

Sonny Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a surprise College Football Playoff appearance. TCU then shocked the nation again by defeating the Michigan Wolverines.

Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs look completely out-matched against the Georgia Bulldogs in the national title game tonight. Georgia dominated the game from the opening whistle and holds a commanding 31-7 lead in the first half.

Fans aren't impressed with TCU's performance.

"'TCU was deserving.' This is why participation trophies are bad," one Alabama fan said.

"TCU vs. 2012 Notre Dame would make a great Gator Bowl," joked another fan.

"You just have to ride the roller coaster with TCU. It's fine if you tweet things you'll regret. Doing things you regret and getting away with it has been a big part of this team's ethos," said another, noting TCU's improbable comebacks this season.

A comeback doesn't seem likely tonight.