Look: Football World Reacts To The Brian Kelly Announcement

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

On Wednesday, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million in 2022. The overpayment came as a result of double payments to both Kelly and his LLC.

The school has enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of 2023.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this mistake.

"New coach. Same old shenanigans. Same sorry school," one fan wrote.

"As if he weren’t overpaid enough," another said.

"Nobody look into how much Brian Kelly donated back to the school for facilities. Just don’t do it. Thanks," another added.

Kelly signed a 10-year deal worth $95 million plus incentives prior to the 2022 season. In his first season with the program, the former Notre Dame head coach led the Tigers to a 10-4 record and a Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.