Look: Football World Reacts To The Ed Reed Petition

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: 2019 Hall Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Baltimore Raven Ed Reed on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been a wild 24 hours for former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Less than a month after Reed was hired to coach Bethune-Cookman, he was relieved of his duties. Reed said in a statement that he had been negotiating with the school for the last several weeks and that it wouldn't make good on the agreement that the two parties had.

"After weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student-athletes," Reed said.

This will now force the school to go in a different direction, even though a lot of the players don't want that to happen. There's a petition going around that's been signed by a handful of players that want Reed reinstated as head coach.

The football community on social media loves this.

We'll have to see what the school decides to do in wake of this petition.