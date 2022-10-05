Look: Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin Dog News

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the most surprising teams in the country this season.

After entering the season at No. 21, Lane Kiffin's squad has jumped into the top 10 after the first five weeks of the season. That success created an opportunity for one member of the team to cash in with a new name, image and likeness deal.

The Grove Collective announced a new NIL deal for Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice. No, seriously.

"JUICE and Grove Collective make history – a small step for Man, a giant leap for Canines! Almost didn’t get this NIL Agreement done – JUICE is a tough negotiator! Welcome to Grove Collective @JuiceKiffin ! Dog biscuits for days!!! Hotty Toddy! " the Grove Collective said.

Fans loved the news.

"Lane Kiffin's dog has an NIL deal with the Ole Miss collective. If we were ever on the rails, we are no longer there," Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger said.

"Because of course Kiffin's dog gets an NIL deal. This sport is fantastic," another fan said.

Juice should be swimming in NIL money in no time.