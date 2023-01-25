Look: Football World Reacts To The USFL Announcement

The USFL will have a new host city in 2023.

The Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals will now play their home games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio — the home of last year's inaugural championship game.

"New season, new host city The 2023 USFL regular season will have another location for games this season: Canton, Ohio," the league wrote on Twitter.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Should have actually put a team in Canton, and not just using it as a rental space for one year," one fan wrote.

"Cool for the hall of fame to use that stadium more and get more tv time," another said.

"Interesting choice. I don’t think it’s going to work without a 'home' team, but they’ll come out in droves to root against Michigan lol," another said.

In the USFL's inaugural 2022 season, all regular season games were held in Birmingham, Alabama. Earlier this year, the league also announced another host city: Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL now has three hubs: Canton (Pittsburgh and New Jersey), Birmingham (Birmingham and New Orleans) and Memphis (Memphis and Houston). The league has yet to announce a home city for the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars, but a press conference is scheduled for Thursday.