Look: Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU receiver Travis Hunter celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former five-star recruit Travis Hunter made it clear he doesn't know what his football future holds.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” Hunter said. "I want to follow Coach Prime too, but I need to know if it’s a fit for me. If it’s not a fit for me, I’m not going. I just want everybody to know that.”

Well, he appears to be close to a decision. On Wednesday afternoon, he announced he will reveal his next school whenever his YouTube account reaches 100,000 followers.

"At 100k subscribers I’m announcing my commitment," Hunter said along with a link to his YouTube account.

"If everyone unsubscribes does he just never commit and takes up basket weaving or something?" one fan joked.

"Sko Buffs...Hope to CU dominating in Boulder next fall!" another fan said, hinting that he should join Deion.

"He obviously going to Colorado BUT this is genius," added a third.

What do you think of his approach?