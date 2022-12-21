Look: Football World Reacts To Video Of Recruit's Mom

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - JANUARY 09: A helmet for the Oregon Ducks is displayed during a press conference for the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game against the Auburn Tigers at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn on January 9, 2011 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Peyton Bowen made a shocking commitment on Wednesday.

The five-star safety, who was originally committed to Notre Dame for over a year, flipped his commitment to Oregon. The decision even shocked his mother who gasped when her son took the Oregon hat and put it on.

Here's the video:

College football fans don't like the look Bowen's mom gave in the video.

Bowen is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best player in his home state (Texas) and the second-best safety recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. He's also the No. 14 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position.

Oregon will continue to have a top 10 class in the country, thanks to this flip.

As for the mom, time will tell if she'll be happy with her son's decision.