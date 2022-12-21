Look: Football World Reacts To Video Of Recruit's Mom
Peyton Bowen made a shocking commitment on Wednesday.
The five-star safety, who was originally committed to Notre Dame for over a year, flipped his commitment to Oregon. The decision even shocked his mother who gasped when her son took the Oregon hat and put it on.
Here's the video:
College football fans don't like the look Bowen's mom gave in the video.
Bowen is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best player in his home state (Texas) and the second-best safety recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. He's also the No. 14 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position.
Oregon will continue to have a top 10 class in the country, thanks to this flip.
As for the mom, time will tell if she'll be happy with her son's decision.