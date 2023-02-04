Look: Football World Reacts To Wild Tom Brady Bid

Tom Brady memorabilia always goes for a pretty penny online — but this is getting ridiculous.

Someone is selling a jar of sand from the "exact spot" where the all-time great quarterback filmed his retirement video on Wednesday morning.

The current bid is at $100,000 with eight days to go in the auction. There are two other similar listings over $10,000.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this absurd auction.

"If you are bidding on this please seek help," one fan wrote.

"I mean, anyone could make the trip many times over and get their own," another said.

"Gotta love the internet," another added.

It would make sense if this was a game-worn jersey or a touchdown ball. But a jar of sand? Come on.

There's no question that Brady is one of the most iconic figures in American sports, but it appears some superfans may be overvaluing their hero.