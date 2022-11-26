Look: Football World Was Not Happy With 1 ESPN Broadcaster Last Night

On Friday night, the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles met on the field for one of the best rivalries in college football.

Unfortunately, the game was marred by the analyst doing the game for ESPN - or so some fans believe. Gators fans weren't thrilled with Brock Osweiler, who seemed to be leaning in favor of the Seminoles on a few calls.

Fans took note.

"Please never allow Brock Osweiler to ever announce a football game ever again," said one fan.

"I’m just tryna watch some college football and Brock Osweiler shows up outta nowhere. Night ruined," added another.

"I am a neutral enjoying a great rivalry game, but this is the first time and last time I hope I ever hear Brock Osweiler call a game. What an idiot!" said a third.

In the end, the Seminoles outlasted the Gators, winning the contest by a final score of 45-38.