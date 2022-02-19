Look: Former CBB Star Gets Ejected From Game, Goes To Student Section

Former college basketball star and now NBA guard James Bouknight attended Saturday’s UConn-Xavier showdown. Not before long, he found himself ejected by a member of the officiating crew.

We’re not sure what was said, but one official didn’t like what Bouknight was saying during Saturday’s game. He wound up ejecting Bouknight, who was sitting courtside, from the game.

As the former UConn star left the court, he saw an opening. Bouknight snuck his way into the student section and remained at the game.

Take a look.

Power Move Refs ejected UConn alum and NBA G James Bouknight from the crowd (He ended up moving to the student section)https://t.co/CwXrP5RJLE — /r/CollegeBasketball (@redditCBB) February 19, 2022

Here’s another look which shows Bouknight making his way into UConn’s student section.

This is amazing content, and it’s no surprise it’s gone viral on social media.

