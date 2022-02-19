The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Former CBB Star Gets Ejected From Game, Goes To Student Section

UConn's mascot and cheerleaders during a timeout.NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: The Connecticut Huskies cheerleaders and mascot perform during the regional semifinal of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former college basketball star and now NBA guard James Bouknight attended Saturday’s UConn-Xavier showdown. Not before long, he found himself ejected by a member of the officiating crew.

We’re not sure what was said, but one official didn’t like what Bouknight was saying during Saturday’s game. He wound up ejecting Bouknight, who was sitting courtside, from the game.

As the former UConn star left the court, he saw an opening. Bouknight snuck his way into the student section and remained at the game.

Take a look.

Here’s another look which shows Bouknight making his way into UConn’s student section.

This is amazing content, and it’s no surprise it’s gone viral on social media.

“This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” one fan tweeted.

“They kicked my man out then he snuck into the student section😂,” a fan wrote.

“Instead of leaving like he was supposed to, james bouknight went and joined the students 😭,” one fan said.

James Bouknight also got to witness a big UConn win. The Huskies took down Xavier 72-61 on Saturday afternoon.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.