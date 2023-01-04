Look: Former College Football Quarterback Hates Stetson Bennett

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

If Stetson Bennett was looking for any more motivation before the national title game, he made have found it.

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge called out the former walk-on quarterback for being a "punk." His comments about Bennett came during "The Erik Ainge Show."

Here's what he had to say:

"You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett. It was cute when he first got to play and played pretty good. And now the whole like I’m a walk-on, I’m a JUCO transfer, he’s like 28-3 as a starter at Georgia, or something like that. I’m cheering hard against him. I want Georgia not to just lose the game I don’t want them to lose with Stetson Bennett throwing 4 touchdowns. I want Stetson Bennett to throw 4 picks and cost his team a championship. He’s such a punk."

This is hardly the first time Ainge has taken a shot at the Georgia football program. In fact, he did so earlier this year when he called out the Bulldogs fanbase and home stadium.

He noted "Playing between the hedges is overrated" and that Sanford Stadium is "not that loud."

That was before Georgia's blowout win over Tennessee.