Look: Former Cowboys Quarterback Celebrating 3 Years Sober

On Wednesday afternoon, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter announced he was celebrating three years of sobriety.

Carter was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2001 and played for the team for three seasons. However, he was surprisingly cut ahead of the 2004 season.

According to multiple reports, Carter failed a drug test that led to his release. After dealing with off-field issues for years, he chose the path of sobriety that has him feeling like his younger self again.

Former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells spoke about Carter. Here's what he said, via ESPN in 2013:

"I became pretty close with Quincy personally, and this kid had a lot of good qualities," Parcells said. "He was smart. He understood it. But I just couldn’t save his ass. I really couldn’t. "You just didn’t have the time. There he is, he got his team in the playoffs, he’s the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, he’s playing good, he’s improving, he can get out of trouble, he’s pretty smart, he can make almost every throw -- and it’s just, some people just can’t fight the pressure to succeed. "They just can’t fight it. It’s too much on them once the bar gets up a little bit. It’s too much. I don’t know all the problems or the demons exactly, but that’s what eventually took him down."

Congratulations to Quincy on hitting this important milestone!