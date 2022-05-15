Look: Former Duke Star Attending Harvard Business School

OMAHA, NE - MARCH 23: The Duke Blue Devils cheerleaders and mascot perform against the Syracuse Orange during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's not uncommon for college basketball stars to return to school after their playing careers are over. But one former Duke star is resuming his education at one of America's most prestigious institutions.

On Sunday, former Blue Devil Marshall Plumlee announced that he's attending the Harvard Business School. He'll be starting in the fall as part of the Class of 2024.

"I'm starting my next chapter at Harvard Business School as part of the class of 2024. Between Duke, the NBA, and most recently the Ranger Regiment, I have been blessed with the greatest teammates in the world. I'm excited to build on these experiences with new teammates at HBS this Fall!" Plumlee wrote.

Plumlee has had an interesting career since graduating Duke. He played two years of professional basketball before joining the U.S. Army Rangers in 2019.

In four seasons at Duke, Marshall Plumlee played 124 games and won a national championship in 2015. He is the team's all-time leader in three-point percentage having made the only three-point attempt of his career (vs Presbyterian in 2014).

After going undrafted in 2016, Plumlee went on to play in two NBA seasons with the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. Those seasons were interspersed with stints in the NBA G League.

At the international level, Plumlee played for the United States national team at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup. He helped Team USA win gold that year.

Now it appears Plumlee is setting himself up for even more success in the future.