Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday.

The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus.

Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that he'd propose to her on campus.

Jones has been in the NBA for two seasons and just came off a 2021 season that saw him average six points per game while shooting close to 50% from the floor. He also only played close to 17 minutes a night.

Before he was drafted by the Spurs, he played at Duke for two seasons.

His best one came in 2019-20 when he averaged 16 points per game while averaging 35 minutes of playing time.

Congrats to Tre and Maddy!