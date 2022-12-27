Look: Former ESPN Host Katie Nolan Reveals She's Engaged

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: In this screen grab, Katie Nolan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Former ESPN host Katie Nolan has taken the next step in her relationship with comedian Dan Soder.

During an appearance on "GoJo with Mike Golic Jr." last week, Nolan showed off her engagement ring.

Nolan only showed off her ring after Mike Golic Jr. said, "Do we get to talk about the thing?"

Golic couldn't contain his excitement. He obviously knew about this ahead of time.

Here's the moment where Nolan showed off her engagement ring:

Nolan, who won a Sports Emmy Award in 2016 for her show called "Garbage Time," has been dating Soder for a few years.

In 2021, Nolan announced that she was leaving ESPN. She spent four years with the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

We'll see if Nolan can have a career year in 2023. At the very least, it seems like 2022 will end on a positive note.