Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State.

Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false.

"Lol Kirk Herbstreit just blamed the weather for Ohio State’s loss to [Michigan] last year," Edwards tweeted. "News flash it didn’t start snowing until the game was close to over. Clearly it didn’t affect [C.J. Stroud] because he had 384 and 2 TDs. They lost because [Michigan] dominated the trenches!!"

Edwards' comments seem to elude to Herbstreit's take from over the weekend when he said:

Michigan running game and offensive line, last year, asserted themselves — especially the second half. Now, a year later, Jim Knowles, different Ohio State defense, you're in Columbus — very different setup, but that's what you want to see. Can Corum and that offensive line run the ball against Ohio State in November?

For what it's worth, FOX college football analyst Matt Leinart came to Herbie's defense in the comments.

Tweeting back at Edwards, "It actually snowed damn near the whole game :). Lol. We were there."