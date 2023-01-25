Look: Former MLB Star's Parents' Reaction To Hall Of Fame Announcement Going Viral

On Tuesday, eight-time Gold Glove winner Scott Rolen was named as a member of the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame class.

The former third-baseman star barely snuck over the HOF threshold in his sixth year of eligibility, appearing on 76.3% of ballots.

A touching video of Rolen's parents getting the news is going viral on social media. The video was full of happy tears from everyone involved.

Take a look at the clip here:

"The moment Scott Rolen's parents found out their son is heading to Cooperstown," the Cincinnati Reds shared on Twitter.

"You don't think about this," Rolen told MLB Network on Tuesday. "You think about trying to do the best you can, play for your team and play the game as best you can, and there's such a long road. I never thought that the Hall of Fame was going to be the answer."

Rolen was a seven-time All-Star during his 17-year MLB career with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds. He won a World Series with St. Louis in 2006.

Congrats to Rolen and his family on this incredible honor.