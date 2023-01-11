Look: Former NBA Coach Not Happy With Jay Williams

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: ESPN analyst, former NBA player and pageant judge Jay Williams appears before the 17th annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jay Williams is looking to get into the coaching world.

On Wednesday, the ESPN analyst said taking over the Georgetown basketball program is a "dream job."

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy didn't take kindly to this message.

"Shouldn’t be campaigning for a job that isn’t open. Have some integrity," he responded on Twitter.

The Georgetown job is currently occupied by head coach Patrick Ewing. In his six seasons with the program, Ewing has led the Hoyas to a disappointing 73-97 overall record — including a 5-13 record so far this year.

Understandably, Georgetown fans are looking for new leadership. Tuesday night's loss to Seton Hall marked the team's 27th straight loss in Big East play. Chants of "Fire Ewing" rained down from the student section.

Georgetown AD Lou Reed addressed Ewing's job status last week.

“We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans,” he told The Associated Press. “Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to making that happen.”

No matter how precarious Ewing's job security is, Van Gundy feels it's inappropriate for Williams to encroach.