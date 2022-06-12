Look: Former NBA Star Appears To Be Spotted On Streets

PHOENIX - DECEMBER 21: Delonte West #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA game against of the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 21, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 109-91. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Delonte West has reportedly been spotted walking on a street likely looking for money.

The man, appearing to be West, was seen by a fan holding a sign and even tried talking to him for a little bit.

It looks like he's in Richmond, Virginia, which is the capital of the state. Another fan saw him on the street holding a pretty similar sign pretty recently.

It's definitely sad to see West like this, especially after he was trying to make a basketball comeback in March.

West was trying out for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league but it looks like he didn't make the team.

He last played in the NBA back in 2011 when he was with the Dallas Mavericks. Before that, he spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He averaged close to 10 points per game during his career.

Hopefully, West will be able to get himself out of this hole that he's in.